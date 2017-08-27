University of Texas sued for removing Confederate statues

Crews worked overnight to remove the confederate statues from the University of Texas campus (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (AP) – The University of Texas is being sued for removing four Confederate statues from the main area of campus in Austin.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the lawsuit Wednesday, three days after the statues were quickly taken down following a late-night order from University President Greg Fenves.

The removals followed the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The school says the statues will be moved to other areas on campus, including a museum.

The statues were paid for by former University of Texas regent and Confederate veteran George Littlefield in 1920. The lawsuit argues the school broke its agreement with Littlefield by removing the statues.

A university spokesman says the school’s lawyers had carefully considered the decision.

The association unsuccessfully sued the university in 2015 to stop the removal of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

