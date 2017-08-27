The Latest: Trump to visit hurricane-ravaged Texas Tuesday

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump came into office as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling. Things have not improved. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump will travel to hurricane-ravaged Texas on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters the White House is still coordinating logistics with state and local officials.

She adds: “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. Rising water chased some people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers.

Trump has been praising the government’s response to the storm on Twitter.

He tweeted earlier Sunday that he would be traveling to Texas as soon as he could go “without causing disruption.”

He said: “The focus must be life and safety.”

