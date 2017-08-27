Texans impacted by Harvey can start registering for FEMA assistance

By Published:
High water in Fayette County on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
High water in Fayette County on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With dozens of counties in Texas declared disaster areas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says people impacted by Hurricane Harvey can start filing for federal assistance.

President Donald Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration ahead of Harvey making landfall. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Gov. Greg Abbott has added 50 counties to his state disaster declaration.

Registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.com is the quickest way to register for FEMA assistance. If you don’t have internet access, you may register by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Disaster assistance applicants who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly; for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

