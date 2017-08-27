Sinkhole shuts down SH 21 near Uhland

Crews work to fix sinkhole that opened on Hwy 21 Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo)
UHLAND, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 21 near Uhland is closed to traffic travelling in both directions due to a sinkhole opening up beneath the highway. Authorities closed down the highway Sunday afternoon.

The sinkhole became visible on the shoulder of the highway, crews working the scene say there is a gaping hole under the road stretching all the way to the center line. Texas Department of Transportation crews could be seen actively repairing the hole Sunday afternoon as rain poured down.

The area closed to traffic is just east of North Old Spanish Train in Uhland. If you plan on traveling in the area, you are advised to find a different route.

