One dies after car runs down embankment on SH 130

By Published: Updated:
KXAN FILE photo (Dani Guerrero)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Dani Guerrero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man died and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car struck a guardrail and went down an embankment south of Austin.

Southbound lanes of State Highway 130 are closed at Moore Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The guardrail was damaged in the crash.

At least one of the people were pinned in the car, according to tweets from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service. The incident happened just after noon. The man who died was in his 50s.

