AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Harvey continues to pummel Central Texas, some school districts are canceling classes. Here’s a list of all the cancellations and it will be updated:

CANCELLED FOR MONDAY AUG. 28

New Braunfels ISD

is canceling school Monday Aug. 27. The district is evaluating with emergency management whether to cancel on Tuesday as well. Texas State University