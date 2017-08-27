Resources for evacuated livestock, pets

You can't say Texas without longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people leave their homes because of Tropical Storm Harvey or the flooding that follows, many are concerned about how to protect their pets or livestock.

The Texas Animal Health Commission compiled a list of animal holding facilities and shelters, which can be found here. It recommends people call the facilities ahead of time to make sure there is space available.

If people are searching for a place for their animals that is not on the list, they can call 211 or contact the emergency management department in their area.

