People in Corpus Christi search for gas, necessities in wake of Harvey

People line up to get gas at one of the only stations to open in Corpus Christi (KXAN Photo)
People line up to get gas at one of the only stations to open in Corpus Christi (KXAN Photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Nexstar) — As South Texas residents return to scenes of devastation, many find gas stations shut down and convenience stores closed. And with “open” signs shut off for the foreseeable future, many are looking for basic necessities.

“No hotels, no gas, no food, no restaurants are open, so you’re just kind of stuck,” said Corey Gooch, who was searching for gas along Coastal Bend.

Dozens of people lined up at one of the only gas stations to open up in the Corpus Christi area Saturday. Many didn’t want to miss the opportunity to fill up amidst the uncertainty.

At another shuttered station, Matt Mayo waited to see if the pumps would turn on. He said he and a few others broke into the station and tried to get the power on so they could fill their nearly empty tanks and prepare to assess damage and clean up.

“I know we’re going to be without electricity for a few weeks probably, so you need to get as much gas as you can to keep the generators going, keep everything going like that and just do what we can to help other people out, I guess,” Mayo said.

Gooch said he wished more people had been prepared to weather the storm. Now, residents are looking for places to refuel, ways to get basic power and electricity, and keep in communication with loved ones.

“Nobody ever really thought it was coming,” Gooch said. “A lot of people waited until it was far too late to do anything. Kind of always thought we were bullet proof, but we’re not.”

 

 

 

 

