Onion Creek will hit moderate flood stage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Weather Service says while Onion Creek will reach moderate flood stage in Austin, it is not expected to impact any homes.

At 2:35 a.m., Onion Creek was at 17.53 feet and rising. It is expected to get to 23.6 feet, which is moderate flood stage, by Sunday morning. Minor flood 17 feet and major flood would be 27 feet.

Travis County Emergency Service District No. 7 says they’ve seen standing water on some of the roads and they doubled their staff for patrols.

They are urging people who live near the creek to keep checking on conditions because things can change in a small amount of time.