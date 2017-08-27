Luling family rescued from high water

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A family in Caldwell County who had to make a trip to an emergency room for scorpion bites got stuck in a precarious situation Saturday night.

Markeatha Simmons says she, along with her husband and three children, were in their truck driving along Farm to Market Road 1322 when their truck got stuck in 2 feet of water. Worried about the high water, Simmons called 911 immediately.

“It was still climbing and we began to panic because we didn’t know at that point how they were going to get us out,” said Simmons in a phone interview with KXAN’s Jim Spencer. “So we called 911 back and asked them that we could see them but no one was coming.”

A farmer actually used his tractor to push the family’s truck out of the water and onto dry road which was on the city side of FM 1322.

“They pushed our truck out, we weren’t floating yet but water was coming into the truck.”

Simmons said they live in the county and when they were driving, there wasn’t a barricade on their side of FM 1322, however, there was a barricade at the city line. “They said there was a barricade there earlier, but the wind might have taken it away.”

Because the family wasn’t able to make it back to their home, they are spending the night in the shelter that has been set up in Luling.

Simmons says they’re thankful they got out safely and were able to keep other people from getting into the same dangerous scenario.

“As we got stuck, there was someone else about to come from the opposite way into the water, but we flashed our lights and got out there and hollered to make sure they didn’t come into the water,” said Simmons, “Because you can’t actually see because it’s so dark.

Simmons said she and her son also got treatment for their scorpion bites.