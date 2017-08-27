Harvey affecting High School football schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The highly anticipated game between state powers Westlake and Katy to open the High School Football season has been cancelled because of Hurricane Harvey. The game was scheduled for Friday, September 1st at the new $70 million Katy ISD Legacy Stadium. Katy is ranked number 2 in Class 6A and Westlake is ranked 7th.

The Vista Ridge-Corpus Christi Flour Bluff scheduled at Incarnate Word University in San Antonio has been cancelled.

The high school season begins on Thursday. Bowie and Pflugerville will open Pflugerville ISD’s new stadium, the Pfield. Anderson and McCallum will meet in their annual neighborhood showdown, the Taco Shack Bowl. That game will be televised live at 7:30 on KBVO-TV.