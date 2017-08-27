Fayette County residents should be prepared to evacuate

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management is telling residents to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice Sunday morning because the Colorado River is now expected to crest at 49 feet, which would be the third or fourth highest crest ever in that area.

In a Facebook video with KTIM Radio, Fayette County OEM spokesperson Colton Brugger said the county is concerned about the new projections and the devastating effects it’ll have on homes in the area. According to the National Weather Service, the Colorado River is expected to crest at 49.1 feet around 5 a.m. Monday; it’s currently at 28 feet at 5 a.m. Sunday.

At 45 feet, the lowest homes in the Frisch Auf Subdivision would be underwater. Numerous mobile homes would also be flooded. The river would also threatens homes and businesses in La Grange.

“It’s going to be more significantly more water than we’ve ever seen in the past in any major flooding event in the last 10-20 years,” said Brugger. “We’re trying to prepare to make sure that we have enough space for folks who undoubtedly would have to evacuate and get to higher ground and get to safety later this morning.”

While Brugger wouldn’t say there are mandatory evacuations as of 4 a.m., he said people who live in Fayette County need to monitor the situation and stay tuned.

“The situation is getting increasingly more volatile and we’re very concerned for the safety of Fayette County residents,” continued Brugger. “We’re going to need them to be prepared to move Sunday morning.”

On Friday, before Harvey made landfall, some residents who live along the Colorado River were already getting their belongings ready in case they needed to leave due to high water.

Scott Marshall said a county constable told him and his family they should leave their house on the banks on the river. Friday evening they were packing up a rented trailer with their belongings. Marshall said his house will flood if the river reaches about 38 feet; firefighters and others emergency personnel are preparing for it to climb up close to — if not over — 40 feet.