Falling glass shuts down 2nd Street in Austin

By Published:
FILE - APD patrol car in downtown Austin. (KXAN FILE Photo)
FILE - APD patrol car in downtown Austin. (KXAN FILE Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have closed a downtown road after glass reportedly fell from a building.

They say 2nd Street is shut down between Colorado Street and Congress Avenue. It is unclear how long it will be closed.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s