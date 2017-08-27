Central Texas Evacuations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas communities have ordered evacuations as rain continues to fall across the area. This list of evacuations will be continuously updated as floods continue to threaten our communities. Save this link and share it with people who may need it.

Mandatory Evacuations

Bastrop County

Some individual homes have been evacuated, but there is no large-scale evacuation order at this time.

Fayette County

La Grange: Evacuations ordered from Water Street to Colorado River. There are three shelters open in the area.