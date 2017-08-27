Bastrop County issues voluntary evacuations in some neighborhoods

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A couple of homes are under mandatory evacuation in Bastrop County as the county continues experiencing heavy rain early Sunday morning.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the mandatory evacuation only applies to two homes with addresses 548 and 545 State Highway 95, which is just north of Bastrop.

The following other areas are under voluntary evacuation:

2 Mile Lane from Farm to Market 153 to State Highway 71

Entire Ponderosa Road South of the 200 block under voluntary evacuation. Includes Brody Blvd, Baily Blvd, Peyton Place, Guinn Road, and Nut Lane, Crafts Prairie Road from Mesa Pinto Drive to Ponderosa Road