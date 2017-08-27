Bastrop County issues voluntary evacuations in some neighborhoods

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A couple of homes are under mandatory evacuation in Bastrop County as the county continues experiencing heavy rain early Sunday morning.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the mandatory evacuation only applies to two homes with addresses 548 and 545 State Highway 95, which is just north of Bastrop.

The following other areas are under voluntary evacuation:

  • 2 Mile Lane from Farm to Market 153 to State Highway 71
  • Entire Ponderosa Road South of the 200 block under voluntary evacuation. Includes Brody Blvd, Baily Blvd, Peyton Place, Guinn Road, and Nut Lane, Crafts Prairie Road from Mesa Pinto Drive to Ponderosa Road

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s