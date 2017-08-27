At least 8 arrested in Bastrop County for going around barricades

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The sheriff’s office in Bastrop County put out a stern warning Sunday evening for those considering driving through a low water crossing.

At least eight people have been arrested for going around barricades blocking crossings in the county. The department says going around the barricades doesn’t just risk your life, it risks the lives of many others, including first responders and rescuers.

“It’s not worth it,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “And it will NOT be tolerated! This is a Class B misdemeanor and you will go to jail for it.”