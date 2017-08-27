Abbott wants to add 12 counties to disaster declaration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As flooding devastates communities in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the state’s governor is requesting an expanded Disaster Declaration.

Last week President Donald Trump granted a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which allows residents to apply for assistance. Gov. Greg Abbott also previously declared a state disaster declaration for 50 Texas counties. On Sunday he requested 12 more counties be added to the president’s declaration.

“We’re seeing incredibly heavy rain that will lead to more danger for Texans,” Abbott said.

Counties added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration include:

Aransas

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Ft. Bend

Galveston

Harris

Jackson

Liberty

Matagorda

Victoria

Wharton

Abbott also received a briefing on emergency efforts across the state, and urged Texans to prepare for more heavy rainfall. So far about 3,000 national and state guard members are serving citizens between Houston and Victoria, Texas. Six shelters are active, while 500 vehicles and 14 aircraft are assisting with rescue and recovery efforts. There are 250 highway closures in the state.

Abbott encouraged those who want to help to donate to the Red Cross.