25 Smithville homes taking on water due to heavy rainfall

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty-five homes in Smithville are taking on water due to the amount of rain the city has gotten over the past few hours.

Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders told KXAN News around 1:30 a.m. that he’s never seen homes in his town flood like this before. The flooding in the neighborhoods is because the drainage isn’t able to keep up with the amount of rain.

While on the phone with KXAN News, Saunders said the water outside his grandparents house was 3 feet high. He recommends if people are able to stay in their home safely, they should. He’s worried that if people get in their cars and try to drive, it’ll actually create a wake that could potentially damage more homes.

Saunders said they’ve been working with federal agencies to build a retention pond to alleviate the drainage issues Smithville tends to have when there is heavy rain. According to the LCRA hydromet reading, Smithville has received 16.47 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there approximately 60 people at the shelter the Smithville Recreation Center. Smithville’s City Manager Robert Tamble says he’s never seen anything like this in his town.

“We’re seeing water in areas that we’ve never seen flooding before,” said Tamble.

In other parts of Bastrop County, there have been a couple of mandatory evacuations and voluntary evacuations in place.