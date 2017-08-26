UNT enrolling students displaced by Hurricane Harvey

By Published:
University of North Texas

DENTON, Texas (KXAN) — College students forced from their schools because of Hurricane Harvey will be able to enroll at the University of North Texas to continue their education.

The university is working with students to quickly enroll them so they can start the fall semester, according to a release.

“As we watch the news about Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas’ Gulf Coast, our thoughts are with the people affected,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “Our university is a community of great compassion, and I know that we will support the impacted individuals in every way we can.”

Students can call 940-565-2681 or email undergrad@unt.edu to find more information.

