Spicewood man unaccounted for after ship reportedly sank during Harvey

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (KXAN) — A Spicewood man is unaccounted for after the boat he was on in Aransas Pass reportedly sank as Hurricane Harvey roared onto shore Friday night.

The last video T.J. Rutland posted on Facebook was at 7 p.m. He showed the water churning around the ship he was on in a 30-second clip. Someone off-camera could be heard saying along the lines of “evacuate the setup” but most of the audio is inaudible. Rutland’s wife, Magen Nelson-Rutland, told KENS 5 in San Antonio that she lost contact with her husband late Friday night. Harvey made landfall around 10 p.m. near Rockport.

Nelson-Rutland tells KENS 5 her husband is a towboat pilot for Higman Marine and was working in the Lydia Ann Channel when Harvey moved in. She says Rutland and other crew members abandoned the boat and at some point were able to make it to another rig.

The last time she heard from him was after Harvey came ashore, at 11 p.m. KENS 5 reports Rutland said he was going to turn off his phone to save the battery life.