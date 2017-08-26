Riding out the eye in Rockport: David Yeoman’s Hurricane Harvey experience

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans sought shelter with three other KXAN employees at a hotel rated to sustain a Category 5 hurricane when the winds from Category 4 Harvey’s eye wall tore the walls from the hotel.

David shared some video shot by photographer Andrew Choat who kept rolling as the worst of the hurricane moved in. Meanwhile, Reporter Wes Rappaport and photographer Todd Bailey continued to provide live reports to stations across the state.

KXAN Crew Hunkers Down View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The hotel where our crews were seeking shelter lost power. The only lights came from cameras. (KXAN Photo\Andrew Choat) Reporter Wes Rappaport looks on as the worst of the storm moves in. (KXAN Photo\Andrew Choat) David Yeomans consults his phone as the eye moves in. (KXAN Photo\Andrew Choat) Hotel guests and members of the media hunkered down as the worst of the storm slammed the Hotel. (KXAN Photo\Andrew Choat) Crews examine damage to the hotel after the eye moved in. (KXAN Photo\Andrew Choat)

