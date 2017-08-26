Riding out the eye in Rockport: David Yeoman’s Hurricane Harvey experience

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans sought shelter with three other KXAN employees at a hotel rated to sustain a Category 5 hurricane when the winds from Category 4 Harvey’s eye wall tore the walls from the hotel.
David shared some video shot by photographer Andrew Choat who kept rolling as the worst of the hurricane moved in. Meanwhile, Reporter Wes Rappaport and photographer Todd Bailey continued to provide live reports to stations across the state.
KXAN Crew Hunkers Down
