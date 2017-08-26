Residents of flood-prone areas of Bastrop County urged to consider voluntary evacuations

By Published:
Evacuation Shelter
Evacuation Shelter

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey continue to dump rain on the eastern part of Central Texas, Bastrop County judge Paul Pape is asking residents on property that typically foods to consider voluntary evacuation.

Judge Pape issued a disaster declaration for the county saying the measure would provide for mandatory evacuations should they become necessary.

“At this time, the Office of Emergency Management is asking all families who know their property is prone to flooding to consider voluntary evacuation,” the declaration reads. 

A shelter is open at the Smithville recreation center at 106 Gazley for those needing a place to go.

Parts of Bastrop County are forecast to receive at least 20 inches of rain over the next 7 days.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s