Residents of flood-prone areas of Bastrop County urged to consider voluntary evacuations

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey continue to dump rain on the eastern part of Central Texas, Bastrop County judge Paul Pape is asking residents on property that typically foods to consider voluntary evacuation.

Judge Pape issued a disaster declaration for the county saying the measure would provide for mandatory evacuations should they become necessary.

“At this time, the Office of Emergency Management is asking all families who know their property is prone to flooding to consider voluntary evacuation,” the declaration reads.

A shelter is open at the Smithville recreation center at 106 Gazley for those needing a place to go.

Parts of Bastrop County are forecast to receive at least 20 inches of rain over the next 7 days.