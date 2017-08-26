Red Cross shelter open in Luling as tropical storm Harvey hits Central Texas

Published:
Workers set up tables at what will become a Red Cross Shelter in Luling.
Workers set up tables at what will become a Red Cross Shelter in Luling. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —  People in small towns across Central Texas brace for long, wet, and windy days ahead. The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Luling Civic Center in preparation for a continued downpour.

A line of tables separate where people sleep on cats from where people can sit and eat.

Two volunteers from Baltimore and Washington State came to set up one of the many shelters across Central Texas. They expect more volunteers to trickle in after flight delays. Right now, people in Luling watch heavy wind and rain but locals are getting ready for the San Marcos River to flood

Shawn Felder the shelter manager says a shelter this size is ready for up to around 120 people to stay overnight.

“The most important thing we look to do is to make sure each and every person is comfortable, is safe, is understanding that we’re here to help,” said Felder.

Early on, it’s only volunteers but that can change if the rain continues.

