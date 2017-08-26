Red Cross needs $10M to respond to Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mayor of Austin assured residents Saturday morning that teams are ready and prepared for anything that happens when it comes to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Steve Adler said the situation is at a Level 7 and the Red Cross needs to raise about $10 million in order to respond. The Red Cross Shelter in Austin manages and directs an 80-county area. Thousands of people have been trained as volunteers.

“This is a city that trains for this kind of event, plans for this kind of event, and unfortunately we’ve also had some experience with these kinds of events, so we’re ready,” Adler said.

Austin has a series of facilities ready to shelter evacuees as well as volunteers on standby to staff them. People will receive meals and support if it becomes necessary.

Adler said the focus now is to donate to help the cause. People can donate money to the Red Cross by going to its website or text 90999 to donate $10.

“Please do that if you can,” Adler said. “And we need folks to continue to hold up people in prayer and in their thoughts as we deal with this monster of a storm.”