AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Hurricane Harvey moves inland, bringing rain and winds, viewers share what they’re seeing where they live.

PHOTOS: KXAN Viewers share Hurricane Harvey pictures View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A dock on Lake Travis comes loose during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Ann Morely) A downed tree on Congress and Riverside in Austin during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Becky Russoniello) Tree damage during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Dave Whaley) Tree damage in Bee Cave during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Gabe Nieto) Cat watches Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Jan Lyons) Cat watches Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Jeannie Jessup) A downed tree in the Hyde Park neighborhood during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Jim Berry) An oak tree falls on a truck in Austin during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Kathy Youngblood) A truck was damaged after a tree fell on it during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Kathy Youngblood) A downed tree in Little Webberville Park during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Mark Popovac) A downed tree during Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy Meredith Furstenfeld)