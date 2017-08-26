PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey damage in the Rockport area

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — Destruction could be seen far and wide along the central Texas coast Saturday after Hurricane Harvey came through.
There was one confirmed death in Rockport that’s being blamed on Harvey. Here is a look at the damage in the area.
PHOTOS: Harvey devastates Texas coast
