One reported dead in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — There has been one reported fatality in Rockport stemming from Hurricane Harvey, according to Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills, Jr.

Twelve to 14 people suffered minor injuries during the storm.

The Rockport, Fulton and Aransas County communities lost several public buildings including the library, two practice gyms at the high school and an auditorium.

Together with Judge Mills, the Mayor of Fulton, Jimmy Kendrick, said residents who evacuated from Aransas County should stay away until they’re told to come back.

When asked about what the community needs to begin recovery, Kendrick said,

“Right now we need a chance to get back on our feet and see what we do need.”

Judge Mills urged would-be donors to hold off until the county gets a full assessment of its needs, otherwise semi trucks full of donations would arrive and have no place to go.

“When it quits raining, it’ll turn beautiful again and we’ll pull ourselves up,” Kendrick said.