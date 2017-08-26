One reported dead in Rockport

By Published: Updated:
Aransas County Judge Billy Mills, JR (left) and Fulton Mayor Jimmy Kendrick (right) brief the media on the extent of the destruction in the Rockport area.
Aransas County Judge Billy Mills, JR (left) and Fulton Mayor Jimmy Kendrick (right) brief the media on the extent of the destruction in the Rockport area.

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — There has been one reported fatality in Rockport stemming from Hurricane Harvey, according to Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills, Jr.

Twelve to 14 people suffered minor injuries during the storm.

The Rockport, Fulton and Aransas County communities lost several public buildings including the library, two practice gyms at the high school and an auditorium.

Together with Judge Mills, the Mayor of Fulton, Jimmy Kendrick, said residents who evacuated from Aransas County should stay away until they’re told to come back.

When asked about what the community needs to begin recovery, Kendrick said,
“Right now we need a chance to get back on our feet and see what we do need.”

Judge Mills urged would-be donors to hold off until the county gets a full assessment of its needs, otherwise semi trucks full of donations would arrive and have no place to go.

“When it quits raining, it’ll turn beautiful again and we’ll pull ourselves up,” Kendrick said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s