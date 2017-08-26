Caldwell County braces for consistent rain as Harvey hovers

Related Coverage Red Cross shelter open in Luling as tropical storm Harvey hits Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders in Caldwell County confirm twice they had to respond to calls for water rescues after someone drove into a low water crossing Saturday evening.

In Lytton Springs, people had to abandon a vehicle before it got swept away around 8 p.m. At 9 p.m., water along Farm to Market 1322 east of Luling swept away the barricades. A car drove into the crossing afterward. Luling police were able to get the car and the two people out safe.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said emergency crews rescued eight people and three pets from homes off Old Colony Lane Road, which is just east of Lockhart.

Three Plum Creek dams are now utilizing overflow spillways and another one is approaching maximum containment levels. Anyone who lives below a Plum Creek Conservation District Dams near creeks need to be aware of water levels.

Trinity Street in Luling has been a rushing gully all afternoon. Felisha Lozano lives right next door and she joins most people in town by just sitting inside looking out the window.

It’s hard to tell the difference between the low water crossing and her backyard. The tree out front was straight just this morning–slowly it’s tilted sideways throughout the day. She’s just hoping the water behind her won’t be worse than last time, especially with three kids in the house.

“I’m worried a little bit. Always worried a little bit but last time it got the same way with the flooding so I’m not too scared,” said Lozano.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Luling Civic Center.