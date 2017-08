AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 4,500 inmates are being evacuated from three state prisons in Rosharon, Texas, as the Brazos River rises, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Saturday.

The inmates from the Ramsey, Terrell and Stringfellow units are being loaded onto TDCJ buses along with correctional officers and are setting out for prisons in East Texas.

Families may contact TDCJ’s 24-hour hotline at (936) 437-4927 or 1-844-476-1289 to obtain information about an inmate.