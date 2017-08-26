How to help Hurricane Harvey survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Hurricane Harvey leaves destruction in its wake, there are ways to help those who survived the storm.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network, which includes more than 175 Austin churches and thousands of trained volunteers, calls this “one of the largest responses in their history.” It activated a call center to provide information and resources to families and manage offers to help them. Their survivor hotline is 512-806-0800.

ADRN is holding a Hope Family Thrift Store survivor drive on Sat. Aug. 25 at 1122 E. 51st Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People are asked to donate new undergarments, socks, toiletries, pillows, blankets and cleaning supplies.

People can also donate money online by going to ADRN’s website and making a donation to the “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.”

The Salvation Army is accepting donations specific to Hurricane Harvey here.

The Red Cross is also encouraging people to donate money on its website or text 90999 to donate $10. It has asked for volunteers as well.

