Franklin Barbecue is on fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are battling a fire at the uber-popular Franklin Barbecue Saturday morning.

Austin Fire Department reports the second floor on the backside of the building is heavily involved in flame and crews are working defensively. It reports the fire started at 5:27 a.m. as people were getting ready to cook for the day.

By 6:05 a.m. AFD reported the fire was under control and no one was injured.

Franklin Barbecue is located at 900 E. 11th St. It’s well known for its long line, and banned professional line-standers in 2015. Franklin Barbecue was damaged in April 2015 when a car crashed into the building and drove off, leaving a gaping hole in its dining room.