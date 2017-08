AUSTIN (KXAN) — All waterways in the City of Austin are closed until 6 p.m. Thursday because of continuous rainfall and flooding concerns.

The affected waterways include: all creeks within the City of Austin area; Barton Creek; Bull Creek; Lady Bird Lake; the entirety of Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam; and the Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam.

Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr ordered the closure Saturday evening ahead of continued rainfall.