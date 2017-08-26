ABIA baggage handler to spend 18 months in prison for stealing guns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will spend 18 months in prison for stealing guns from checked luggage.

Ja’Quan Johnson, 26, was sentenced in federal court Friday morning. In June, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an interstate shipment and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Johnson admitted that he stole seven handguns from passengers bags from November 2016 to February 2017. Police said the first complaint came when a traveler’s gun went missing after leaving ABIA. Officers got search warrants for Johnson’s home after months of watching employee card swipes and using airport surveillance video.

Johnson underwent and passed an airport background check and had no prior criminal history.

After his time in prison, Johnson will also be under supervised release for three years.