Abbott adds Caldwell, Lee counties to disaster declaration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott was briefed on the situation along the Texas coast Saturday morning, spoke with mayors of communities in the storm’s wake and offered, “any and all help the State of Texas can provide.”

Abbott briefed the media on the rescue and recovery effort saying:

There are about 1,450 evacuees in Red Cross Shelters

About 338,000 power outages have been reported as a result of Harvey

There will be more than 1,800 service members in the Texas National Guard activated by the end of the day, Saturday.

There are 1,000 personnel assigned to Search and Rescue teams and have already made several rescues via helicopter.

An additional 20 counties, including Caldwell and Lee, were added to the State Disaster Declaration, making funds immediately available to assist with recovery and cleanup.

“The addition of these counties to the state disaster declaration will continue to allow Texas to quickly deploy all available resources to those affected by this devastating storm,” Abbott said. “Hurricane Harvey has had a catastrophic impact on Texans and their property, and this declaration will help them rebuild and recover. The state will continue to provide as much aid as possible to these communities that have already lost so much.”