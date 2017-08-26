A big team effort to protect House Park from flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two dozen volunteers showed up Friday afternoon to make sure House Park doesn’t become inundated with flood waters.

Local players, cheerleaders, parents and coaches started showing up at House Park around 6 p.m.

“It started with just four people — I’d say this is good progress,” said high school senior Robert Abernathy while shoveling sand into sandbags. That four grew to two dozen.

They were all working on forming a barrier to stop Shoal Creek from flooding the field like it did over the Memorial Day weekend in 2015.

Some of the teenagers were from competing schools — Bowie High School and Austin High — but they all share the same home turf.

“My grandfather played on this field, I mean, it just means so much to all of us here in Austin,” said Abernathy. “It’s really an icon. It’s a symbol. We’ve grown up playing here and so we’re going to do everything that we can to protect it.”

After about an hour and a half, a wall of sandbags extended around the corner of the northeast side of the stadium.

The teenagers know protecting schools from flooding is the top priority. They say that’s why they came out to volunteer, so AISD employees could focus on buildings.

District employees are expected to be at House Park Saturday at 6 a.m. Saturday with more sand to make the wall even bigger.