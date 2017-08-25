Thousands of new Longhorns check in during Mooov-In

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the threat of a wet weekend looms, new Longhorns and their parents made a mad dash to get Mooov-In Friday.

The University of Texas at Austin will have 7,400 new students from 40 states this school year. The campus tradition is a big event to welcome the students to the 14 on-campus residence halls.

Approximately 77 percent of the residents living on campus will be freshmen.

Due to the weather, centralized check in for Mooov-In on Saturday, Aug. 26 will no longer be at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Students and their families should now check in at the following locations for their residence hall.