Technology that aims to prevent sexual assault through empowerment

KXAN Staff and NBC News Published:
MIT researchers work to develop a smart sticker that detects if clothing is being removed (MIT Lab Photo)
MIT researchers work to develop a smart sticker that detects if clothing is being removed (MIT Lab Photo)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KXAN/NBC News) — Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers are developing a wearable technology to help victims of potential sexual assault, even if they’re not conscious.

One in five women is sexually assaulted or raped while in college. Researchers hope the Intrepid Smart Sticker can reduce that number. The technology can be worn anywhere and will sense if clothing is being removed. It then connects with a smartphone app to alert up to five people in case of an emergency.

“If we just shifted from how to protect a victim to ‘how do we equip a bystander,’ I think we could make some real progress to keep these crimes from occurring,” said Dr. Annelise Mennicke from UNC Charlotte’s school of social work. She has been working on sexual assault prevention measures for seven years.

Other safety devices have already hit the market. One is called the Roar Athena that people can wear and alert trusted contacts to their location and status. The Revolar Instinct is a similar, keychain-like device with a button to push for help. There’s also a nail polish in development called Undercover Colors that can detect date-rape drugs.

To learn more about bystander intervention, consent education and survivor support, visit itsonus.org.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s