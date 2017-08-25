Shoal Creek businesses bracing for flooding from Harvey

Sand bags and plywood boards on windows among preps

Shoal Creek businesses placed sand bags outside of their doors Friday to prevent flooding inside of their stores and restaurants when Harvey hits.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Businesses and homeowners in flood-prone areas are hoping the warning that came with Harvey will mean less damage than they usually face during floods.

“This flood actually comes with more notice than we’ve gotten for any others” said Whole Earth Provision Co. spokesman Holland Jones. “Usually, they come really quickly. It’s often not a tropical storm that causes the flooding in this area, so having the tropical storm and having the heads up is giving us more time to prepare.”

Employees at Whole Earth Provision’s Austin store in the Shoal Creek area spent Thursday and Friday putting sandbags in front of doors, boarding up windows and moving merchandise that was on or close to the floors. Their hope is that the lead time of a hurricane will save them from a repeating what happened during the Memorial Day Flood of 2015.

“We had just under 4 feet of water in the store,” Jones said. “It caused multiple months of closure and a full remodel.”

Like Whole Earth Provision, other stores on the Shoal Creek section of Lamar Boulevard are preparing by putting out sandbags as well.

“There’s a few new ones in the area, and just to do the neighborly thing, I’ve gone over and talked to them,” Jones said. A few have been on top of it, and a few have not been aware, and so they were glad to hear the heads up.”

Jones says Whole Earth Provision plans to stay open during regular business hours over the weekend. If there’s flooding inside the store, the company will post closure notices on its website and social media.

 

