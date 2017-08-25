Non-members can stock up for Harvey at some Sam’s Club locations

By Published:
(Heather Pelat/Nexstar Media)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — Some Sam’s Club locations in South Texas are waiving membership fees to allow people to buy emergency supplies. Normal memberships cost between $45-$100.

Sam’s Club announced starting Thursday that anyone can shop at its McAllen, San Antonio, Harlingen, Brownsville, Laredo and Corpus Christi locations. It said it’s stocking its shelves with water, batteries and grocery basics.

Numerous people have reported long lines and empty shelves at grocery stores throughout Texas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s