Non-members can stock up for Harvey at some Sam’s Club locations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — Some Sam’s Club locations in South Texas are waiving membership fees to allow people to buy emergency supplies. Normal memberships cost between $45-$100.

Sam’s Club announced starting Thursday that anyone can shop at its McAllen, San Antonio, Harlingen, Brownsville, Laredo and Corpus Christi locations. It said it’s stocking its shelves with water, batteries and grocery basics.

Numerous people have reported long lines and empty shelves at grocery stores throughout Texas.