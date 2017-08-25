NICU Babies evacuated ahead of Harvey

By Published: Updated:


AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Dell Children’s received seven babies from the NICU at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi.

“Being part of the Texas Hospital Association of Texas made it easy for us to communicate directly with Driscoll Children’s Hospital and partner to get their needs,” said Deb Brown, COO, Dell Children’s. “Driscoll Children’s did an excellent job of alerting us early and giving us time to get there. Their foresight was excellent and we’re honored to help care for their patients in this time of need.”

The Corpus Christi NICU babies will remain at Dell Children’s until it is safe for them to return home.

Meanwhile, At least 10, critically ill babies from a hospital in Corpus Christi will ride out Hurricane Harvey in North Texas.

They began arriving Thursday on airplanes equipped with specialized medical equipment after they were evacuated ahead of the storm.

Four planes each carried one or two newborns at a time, making several flights from Corpus Christi to Fort Worth.

Medical professionals worried that a hospital power outage on the Texas coast could shut down the machines the babies need to survive.

The newborns, some weight less than a pound, will stay at the NICU at Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s