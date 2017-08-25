NICU Babies evacuated ahead of Harvey



AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Dell Children’s received seven babies from the NICU at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi.

“Being part of the Texas Hospital Association of Texas made it easy for us to communicate directly with Driscoll Children’s Hospital and partner to get their needs,” said Deb Brown, COO, Dell Children’s. “Driscoll Children’s did an excellent job of alerting us early and giving us time to get there. Their foresight was excellent and we’re honored to help care for their patients in this time of need.”

The Corpus Christi NICU babies will remain at Dell Children’s until it is safe for them to return home.

Meanwhile, At least 10, critically ill babies from a hospital in Corpus Christi will ride out Hurricane Harvey in North Texas.

They began arriving Thursday on airplanes equipped with specialized medical equipment after they were evacuated ahead of the storm.

Four planes each carried one or two newborns at a time, making several flights from Corpus Christi to Fort Worth.

Medical professionals worried that a hospital power outage on the Texas coast could shut down the machines the babies need to survive.

The newborns, some weight less than a pound, will stay at the NICU at Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.