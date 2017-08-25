Mobile Medical Unit on standby to help with Hurricane Harvey

The Mobile Medical Unit creates an inflatable shelter with a 16-bed mobile hospital (Courtesty: Georgetown Fire Department).

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two trailers parked outside the Georgetown Public Safety and Operations Training Center are packed with tents, electrical equipment, beds and much more. All of the supplies make up the Mobile Medical Unit for the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force District 7.

The mobile medical unit contains an inflatable shelter and enough supplies to create a 16-bed hospital.

“So that we can come into a local jurisdiction that has been damaged or that had multiple people who have been injured or need medical attention,” said Chad Berg, emergency management coordinator for Georgetown. “The hospital may not be able to provide that or we take the extra overflow of patients off of a hospital.”

The Georgetown Fire Department took over the unit this summer and has a team of firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors ready to go anywhere in the state. Once the mobile hospital is set up and the trailer is empty, it turns into a command center to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Georgetown Fire is currently recruiting nurses, doctors, paramedics and EMTs to be a part of the area’s Emergency Medical Task Force, to help with the mobile medical unit. If you’re interested, contact Emergency Management Coordinator Chad Berg.

