LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey takes aim at the coast

KXAN News Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Hurricane Harvey bares down the Texas Coast, KXAN’s David Yeomans is in Rockport providing updates from the coast.

This live blog will continuously update as new information comes into the KXAN Newsroom.

Patrick Tolbert August 25, 20178:29 am CDT

The majority of the KXAN Viewing Area is under a Flash Flood Watch. Remember, TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN.

Patrick Tolbert August 25, 20178:27 am CDT

Good Morning – The latest on Hurricane Harvey is as follows:
Category 2 Hurricane, it had winds of 110 mph, just 1 mph short of the Category 3 Threshold. Hurricane Harvey is expected to be a major Category 3 hurricane when it hits the Texas coast Friday night.

