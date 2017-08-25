La Grange hotels feel the strain of people fleeing Harvey

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Hotels in Fayette County filled up fast Thursday and Friday as people fled coastal communities threatened by Hurricane Harvey.

Best Western Inn and Suites, situated right off State Highway 71 like most of La Grange, was turning people away throughout the day because they were completely booked up.

The people who had rooms, like Gloria Quintanilla and three other generations of her family who came to town from El Campo, brought with them far more than just an overnight bag. The Quintanilla family packed several bags and even brought groceries with them — just in case there’s nothing else available while they hunker down at the hotel.

Others brought their pets and everything they were able to pack before they had to leave to beat the traffic they expected to run into driving up to Fayette County.

But even a place to stay out of the direct path of the storm brings little peace of mind.

“You think about your house and the rain, and power going out and everything left behind,” Quintanilla said. “So hopefully everything will be okay when we get back.”

Two other hotels in La Grange were also completely booked Friday and Saturday nights.