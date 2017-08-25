Highway 290 in Austin could see an influx of drivers fleeing Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN)– As Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, drivers evacuating the coast could be headed to the Austin area. Currently there are mandatory evacuations for counties near the Corpus Christi area.

To help move citizens safely and efficiently out of harm’s way during large-scale evacuations, contraflow could be put into place on several highways out of Houston, leading evacuees to Austin, Dallas or San Antonio. Evacuation plans may or may not include activating contraflow lanes. If this plan is activated, US 290 eastbound lanes will be reversed to carry two lanes of westbound traffic. Traffic in the contraflow lanes will be able to exit US 290 at selected locations. The reversal will be considered only when the Houston area is threatened by a major hurricane and mandatory evacuations are issued. A decision to reverse US 290 will be made by local authorities working with the State Operations Center based on the strength of the storm and projected landfall.

The contraflow operations will begin west of FM 1960 in Houston, once drivers arrive in Brenham they’ll be able to continue to Austin, Bryan, College Station or Waco. If this plan is activated, the outside shoulder or evaculane, of US 290 will be opened to traffic. The shoulder may be used with or without the separate Contraflow plan. The hurricane Evaculane would begin east of Mason Rd. and will end at State Highway 6 in Hempstead, TX, but could even continue into Austin.

If contraflow or an evaculane route are put into place, drivers will be alerted through social media and by digital signs along the highway. Hurricane evacuees need to consider the travel path of the hurricane and their destination in choosing evacuation routes. The last time Highway 290 was reversed was in 2005 during Hurricane Rita.