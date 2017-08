SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Be prepared. That’s the warning to residents in Hays County Friday morning from the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

In a Facebook post, the office warns residents who live in flood-prone areas to make plans to evacuate:

Gas up your vehicle

Pack important medications and papers

Make plans for your pets

Know where you’ll go

Residents who know they will be safe at home should prepare to be self sufficient in their homes for up to 72 hours.