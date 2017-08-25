Fosters needed for shelter animals due to Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Animals from shelters along the Texas coast are arriving at Austin Pets Alive! ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

“Historically, when hurricanes hit, many shelters have euthanized their animals to prepare for an influx of more animals as well as for human evacuations,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director of Austin Pets Alive!. “We’ve already been receiving calls for help as well as doing our own outreach to coastal shelters – because of our No Kill community. Austin is the safest large city for pets in the country, so we’re planning to do everything we can to get pets to safety.”

Austin Pets Alive! expects a significant number of animals and is already at capacity. As a result, Austin Pets Alive! is asking for fosters for dogs and cats to help make room in shelters for additional items.

The shelter also has an urgent need for large crates, cat litter, litter boxes and wet food for dogs and cats.

