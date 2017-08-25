Evaculanes opened on Interstate 37

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people in communities along the middle Texas Gulf Coast head inland due to Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Department of Transportation has opened special lanes on the main highway between Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

On Thursday, TXDOT opened the evaculanes on northbound Interstate 37 from State Highway 358 north of Corpus Christi to just south of Interstate 410 in San Antonio. The agency warns drivers they should expect delays on the Interstate.

TXDOT also reminds drivers who come across a road that has water flowing around it to seek another route. They add you should never go around barricades that have been set up at low water crossings. The agency says if you need shelter, please call 211.