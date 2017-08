Billy Rudolph and and Paulita Zúñiga visited us in the studio to tell us about Premier High School and how to enroll for the 2017-2018 school year. Log on to www.DontWaitGraduate.com to find a school near you or call 512-768-8757 to learn more about credit recovery, early graduation, dual-credit courses and more.

