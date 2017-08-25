Central Texas evacuation shelters open

Related Coverage Red Cross seeking volunteers to help with Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first Austin evacuation shelters for those fleeing Hurricane Harvey opened Friday morning.

The shelters are located at Delco Center at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. and LBJ High School and 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.

The city of Austin reports the Capital Area Shelter Hub Plan is now active. Additional shelters will open as needed. The network is not currently accepting donations.

A Red Cross shelter will open Friday at 7 p.m. in La Grange. The shelter is only for residents of Fayette County who had to leave because of Hurricane Harvey.

Non-Fayette County residents can travel to either San Antonio or Austin.

The city will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss shelter operations and inclement weather preparedness.