Austin Pride postpones events due to Harvey

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Harvey won’t be raining on Austin Pride’s parade this weekend, because the organization decided Friday to reschedule the festivities.

In a Facebook post, Austin Pride wrote “We know how much everyone had their hearts set on tomorrow’s Celebration, however the safety and security of everyone attending and participating in PRIDE is paramount in our plans for a successful PRIDE Celebration.”

The organization is working with the City of Austin to determine the new dates for the festival and parade. The PRIDE parade alone draws thousands of participants and spectators each year.

